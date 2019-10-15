Humanitarian Supplies to the Kurds in Syria Are Terminated

International humanitarian organizations have ceased operations and have evacuated all associates in northeast Syria after the start of the Turkish military operation. Humanitarian aid supplies have also been cut off, according to the self-proclaimed Kurdish Autonomous Territory, quoted by RIA Novosti.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated against the background of the complete cessation of humanitarian aid supplies. All international organizations have terminated their work and evacuated their assistants from the territory of the autonomous administration.

The statement emphasizes that the number of persons forcibly removed is more than 275,000, of whom 70,000 are children. Many of the refugees are injured and cannot receive medical attention because of the discontinued operation of the medical centres.

The administration calls on the United Nations, the League of Arab States and EU countries to send emergency humanitarian aid to refugees in order not to aggravate the situation.

The North-East Syrian Autonomous Administration has said an agreement has been reached with the Syrian authorities on deploying Syrian army forces along the Turkey-Syria border to assist in responding to attacks by Turkish troops and pro-Turkish groups. Syrian authorities have repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria.

The Syrian government army entered the city of Manbij, previously controlled by the Kurdish autonomous administration, and was later reported to have taken control of the city of Tabqa and the military base of the same name, as well as other settlements in Al Hasakah and Raqqa.