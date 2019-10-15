Slavi Trifonov: 7/8 TV Launches Soon (VIDEO)

“No such state” president Slavi Trifonov has posted a video on social networks, which reveals that his new TV project "7/8" TV will be launched soon.

"Power is not in power! Power is not in populism! Power is not about money! Power is not in one person! Power is not in one party. 7/8 TV. Power lies in the truth, "

According to unofficial information, the television will be launched after the local elections. His team is expected to be made up of celebrities in Bulgarian journalism. Just a week ago, Miroluba Benatova herself admitted that she had refused Trifonov's proposal.

