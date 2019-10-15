The world is wasting food for 0 billion before it is even delivered to stores, UN figures show. The share of lost non-refundable food is 14%.

The survey shows that one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted.

Consumers in Central and South Asia, North America and Europe have the highest levels of food waste, according to data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2016. People from countries in these parts of the world discard 37% of animal products and a fifth of the vegetables and fruits after they were bought. FAO recalls that there are over 820 million people starving in the world.

World leaders have agreed to try to halve food waste at consumption and retail levels by 2030 and reduce food production losses. Companies will try to improve their performance in the food industry. Better refrigerated storage and infrastructure can also help reduce losses.