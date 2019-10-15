President Radev Wants a Common European Plan in case of a New Refugees Wave to Bulgaria

At the next meeting of the Council of the EU, Bulgaria should propose the adoption of a common European plan of action in the event of a sudden increase in migratory pressure at the European external borders, President Rumen Radev called for at the meeting with the prime minister, government and national security officials, who informed him of the outcome of today’s Security Council meeting at the Council of Ministers, said the presidential press office.

A request for the adoption of such an operational plan was submitted to the EU Council by the Bulgarian head of state as early as 2017 and was discussed at the meeting of heads of state of parliamentary republics, the Arraiolos meeting, on 11 October this year in Athens.

The meeting discussed the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, as well as the measures taken by the relevant authorities to protect Bulgaria’s borders and its citizens. The national security officials assured that there is no direct threat to the country but they will continue to closely monitor the situation.

