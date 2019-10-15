Syrian Kurdish Forces Have Regained Control of the City of Ras al-Ain

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have regained control of a key border town in northeastern Syria, according to the DPA, citing the UK-based Syrian Human Rights Monitoring Center.

According to information from the centre, SDF fighters seized the city of Ras al-Ain from Turkish forces and their allies, who entered the city two days ago.

Kurdish sources have confirmed the attack and said that the SDF had also seized the nearby village of Tell Halaf which is located in the outskirts of Ras al-Ain. However, sources close to Turkish-backed rebel groups have told the DPA that the fierce fighting in Ras al-Ain is continuing.

Yesterday, Syrian government forces deployed to Kurdish-controlled settlements in northeastern Syria following an agreement between the Kurds and Damascus to counter the Turkish military operation in the area, which began on 9 October.

Syrian state-owned television station announced today that the Syrian army has entered the city of Manbij, Reuters reported. According to Al the television, Manbij, residents are celebrating the arrival of government forces.