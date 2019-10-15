Michel Barnier: Reaching a Deal with UK - Still Possible

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said it was still possible to reach an agreement with Britain this week, but the British government has to come up with a legally binding text, the Associated Press reported.

Prior to today's meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Barnier said that the main challenge now is to turn UK proposals on the complex issue of the Irish border into a legally binding text.

An EU summit will take place on Thursday and Friday, with Brexit as its main topic as its scheduled date of October 31 comes closer.

“This work has been intense all over the weekend and yesterday, because even if the agreement will be difficult, more and more difficult to be frank, it is still possible this week – reaching an agreement is still possible, obviously any agreement must work for everyone, the whole of the UK and the whole of the EU. Let me add that it is also high time to turn good intentions into a legal text.”

World Agencies has announced that Britain will make new proposals for Brexit today at a meeting with EU negotiators in Brussels, BTA reported.

"Two well-placed sources have confirmed that UK negotiators will bring forward a new text when they meet European Commission negotiators in Brussels this morning," Europe's editor-in-chief Toni Connelly wrote in a tweet.

Finland’s EU affairs minister Tytti Tuppurainen, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said a Brexit agreement is still possible, but the EU must be prepared for a no-deal and an extension to the process.

“All scenarios are open,” she said.