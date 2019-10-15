PM Borissov: I Don't Know what Will Happen to the Country if 200,000 Migrants Enter Bulgaria

Turkey's military operation in Syria must stop and diplomacy must resolve the conflict. This was summed up by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after meeting with the President. At the meeting the Head of State was acquainted with the talks in the Security Council.

Prime Minister Borissov was adamant that he did not support Turkey's military operation and that the migrant agreement, is being 100% implemented.

Borissov said that with the escalation of tensions, the risk of a humanitarian crisis was very high, and that can lead to an increase in the migrant wave.

"I want the agreement with Turkey to be implemented. When my colleagues speak, they should remember that we have both a maritime and land border with them. If 50 - 100, 200,000 migrants enter Bulgaria, I don't know what will happen to the country at all. And while Turkey is 100% compliant with Bulgaria and it works perfectly, I have a duty to uphold this position for our security. There are many Democrats and analysts who speak but they must go and see what is happening in Greece. Greece has islands and territory where the migrants could be sheltered. I don’t want to be committed to the result if several hundred thousand migrants enter the Strandzha region, so we are currently complying with all regulations and actively participate in policy making and we want the conflict to end immediately, " Boyko Borissov was adamant.