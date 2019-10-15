Turkey: The Military Operation will Continue until Terrorists Are Eliminated

"Turkey will continue the military operation in Syria until the terrorists are completely eliminated. The territorial integrity of Syria will be preserved," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"No one can accuse us of trying to change the demographic situation in the region. The Kurds in Syria are most tortured by the Kurdish self-defense units. As a result, the territorial integrity of Syria will be guaranteed. We will continue the operation until the terrorists are completely destroyed, "Cavusoglu said at the Global Media Development Trends: Risks and Opportunities conference in Baku.

“No matter what anyone does, whether it is an arms embargo or something else, it just strengthens us. Fifteen years ago, we only produced 20% of the goods we needed. Now we produce over 70%. Even if our allies support the terrorist organization the YPG (the Kurdish-led Peoples' Protection Units), even if we stand alone, even if an embargo is imposed, no matter what they do, our fight is against a terrorist organization, and we will not back down in that fight for any reason. This is a vital matter for us, a matter of national security and survival.”, the Turkish Foreign Minister told DW.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced the start of Operation “Peace Spring” in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the ISIL terrorist group. Turkish aviation attacked the city of Ras al-Ain and several other Syrian cities on the border between the two countries the same day.

The start of the ground operation was later announced.