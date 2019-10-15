Nepal and China Will Measure the Exact Height of Mount Everest

Nepal and China have agreed to jointly accurately re-measure the highest peak on the planet, Everest, which is located at the border between the two countries.

An agreement on joint peak measurement was reached during a visit to Nepal by Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 12 and 13.

“Recognising that Mount Sagarmatha /Zhumulangma is an eternal symbol of the friendship between Nepal and China, the two sides will promote cooperation in different fields, including addressing climate change and protecting the environment,” a joint assertion issued by the 2 governments on Sunday mentioned.

“They will jointly announce the height of the Mount Sagarmatha/Zhumulangma and conduct scientific researches,” the assertion mentioned, utilizing the Nepalese and Tibetan names of Mount Everest, Herald Publicist reported.

Earlier, in 2017, India also expressed its willingness to assist Nepal in accurately measuring the height of Everest.

