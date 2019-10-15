One of the Rarest Coins in the World Is up for Auction

Society | October 15, 2019, Tuesday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: One of the Rarest Coins in the World Is up for Auction www.pixabay.com

One of the rarest coins in the world - a gold dinar dating from 732 has been auctioned. According to The Daily Mail, auctioneers Morton & Eden have given it their highest ever the pre-sale estimate of between £1.4 and £1.6million Currently, there are about a dozen such coins in the world, most of which are either in private collections or in museums. "This coin is fabulous. Not only is it beautifully preserved and an astonishing rarity but it is also an important historical document.” said Islamic coin expert Stephen Lloyd. The gold the dinar was made of was mined in a mine near Mecca, which is still operational today. The bidding is scheduled for October 24.

At the end of September, another unique coin was sold at an auction in London. The bronze penny depicts the profile of Edward VIII, which abdicates. According to The Sun, the bronze penny changed its owner for 133,000 pounds ($ 165,000), which is almost double the starting price.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: coin, auction, Morton & Eden
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria