A Migrant Camp in Greece Was Evacuated duet to a Fire

A large fire broke out in a migrant-populated camp on the Greek island of Samos. Authorities have begun evacuating its occupants, according to BGNES.

There was a conflict between Afghans and Syrians living in the camp, with three people injured. Local police say there have been no injuries since the tension.

The reasons for the start of the clashes are still unknown. The camp, which should be housing several hundred people, is home to more than 5,000 migrants, Kathimerini reports.