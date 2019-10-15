5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck South Sumatra

The epicentre was on Sumatra Island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale has been recorded off the coast of Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported, cited by BGES.

The earthquake struck at 1.23 Bulgarian time this night (5.23 am local time). The epicentre was 141 kilometers from Bengkulu City on Sumatra Island at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no information on casualties and destruction so far.