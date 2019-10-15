Bulgaria Opens Visa Centers in 16 Cities in India
The Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to India Eleonora Dimitrova has signed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria a contract with the Indian outsourcing company VFS Global, the Foreign Ministry announced.
According to the contract, the Global Fund will open Visa Application Centers for travel to Bulgaria in 16 of the largest Indian cities, which will significantly facilitate access to visa services for those wishing to visit our country. This, in turn, is expected to lead to a significant increase in the number of both tourist and business trips to Bulgaria.
The first two visa centers in Delhi and Mumbai are expected to open by the end of November and in the remaining 14 cities by the end of the year.
The contract also includes a gratuitous commitment on the part of WWF Global to promote Bulgaria as a tourist destination on the Indian market.
It outlines specific activities that the Global Fleet will undertake to this end, such as regular submission of information to travel agencies in the Global Fleet network, partnerships with the media, publication of information in travel magazines, social networking campaigns and others.
For additional information:
Maria Shcheryanova,
Directorate
Press Center, MFA
Tel: 0893 355 187
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria
Press Room for Media Inquiries at the Press Center:
+359 2 948 22 18, e-mail: info@mfa.bg
A 24-hour telephone for assistance to Bulgarian citizens abroad of the Situation Center Directorate:
+ 359-2-948-2404; + 359-2-971-3856
Telephone for corruption, conflict of interest of MFA officials:
080016070 - from Bulgaria; + 359-80016070 - from abroad
Phone for emergency information for citizens in the MFA reception:
+ 359-2-948-2018; + 359-2-971-1054
EU Emergency Telephone Number: 112
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria
Press Officer on Duty: +359 2 948 22 18, e-mail: info@mfa.bg
Emergency Hotline for Bulgarians Abroad: + 359-2-948-2404; + 359-2-971-3856
Signals for corruption and conflict of interest:
080016070 - when calling from Bulgaria; + 359-80016070 - when calling from outside Bulgaria
Non-emergency telephone number for inquiries: + 359-2-948-2018; + 359-2-971-1054
Emergency in the EU? Call 112
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on a Working Visit in Jordan
- » Bulgaria and Georgia Discussed the Implementation of the Agreement on the Regulation of Labor Migration
- » Rumen Radev: The EU Needs an Operational Plan in the Face of Increasing Migrant Pressure
- » President Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Athens
- » Mariya Gabriel Met with Bill Gates
- » President Rumen Radev Met with the Manufacturer of the F-16