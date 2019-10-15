Bulgaria Opens Visa Centers in 16 Cities in India

The Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to India Eleonora Dimitrova has signed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria a contract with the Indian outsourcing company VFS Global, the Foreign Ministry announced.



According to the contract, the Global Fund will open Visa Application Centers for travel to Bulgaria in 16 of the largest Indian cities, which will significantly facilitate access to visa services for those wishing to visit our country. This, in turn, is expected to lead to a significant increase in the number of both tourist and business trips to Bulgaria.

The first two visa centers in Delhi and Mumbai are expected to open by the end of November and in the remaining 14 cities by the end of the year.

The contract also includes a gratuitous commitment on the part of WWF Global to promote Bulgaria as a tourist destination on the Indian market.

It outlines specific activities that the Global Fleet will undertake to this end, such as regular submission of information to travel agencies in the Global Fleet network, partnerships with the media, publication of information in travel magazines, social networking campaigns and others.

For additional information:

Maria Shcheryanova,

Directorate

Press Center, MFA

Tel: 0893 355 187

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria

Press Room for Media Inquiries at the Press Center:

+359 2 948 22 18, e-mail: info@mfa.bg

A 24-hour telephone for assistance to Bulgarian citizens abroad of the Situation Center Directorate:

+ 359-2-948-2404; + 359-2-971-3856

Telephone for corruption, conflict of interest of MFA officials:

080016070 - from Bulgaria; + 359-80016070 - from abroad

Phone for emergency information for citizens in the MFA reception:

+ 359-2-948-2018; + 359-2-971-1054

EU Emergency Telephone Number: 112

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria

Press Officer on Duty: +359 2 948 22 18, e-mail: info@mfa.bg

Emergency Hotline for Bulgarians Abroad: + 359-2-948-2404; + 359-2-971-3856

Signals for corruption and conflict of interest:

080016070 - when calling from Bulgaria; + 359-80016070 - when calling from outside Bulgaria

Non-emergency telephone number for inquiries: + 359-2-948-2018; + 359-2-971-1054

Emergency in the EU? Call 112