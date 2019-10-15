The Security Council will Meet Today Due to the Situation in Syria

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convenes the Security Council in view of the sharpening of the situation in Syria. The meeting in the Council of Ministers will discuss the situation in Northern Syria and related regional and international security processes.

Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov announced yesterday that there is currently no movement of illegal migrants to the Bulgarian border, both from Turkey and from Greek territory.

He said the situation could change at any moment as the fighting in Syria continues, but at this stage everything is calm.





Novinite.com recalls that last week, Prime Minister Borissov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov declared that the state was ready for immediate action in case of a refugee stream.

"Bulgaria has perfect relations with Turkey. The pressure from the Turkish border is currently zero," Prime Minister Borissov said.