The Security Council will Meet Today Due to the Situation in Syria

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 15, 2019, Tuesday // 07:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Security Council will Meet Today Due to the Situation in Syria

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convenes the Security Council in view of the sharpening of the situation in Syria. The meeting in the Council of Ministers will discuss the situation in Northern Syria and related regional and international security processes.

Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov announced yesterday that there is currently no movement of illegal migrants to the Bulgarian border, both from Turkey and from Greek territory.

He said the situation could change at any moment as the fighting in Syria continues, but at this stage everything is calm.

Novinite.com recalls that last week, Prime Minister Borissov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov declared that the state was ready for immediate action in case of a refugee stream.

"Bulgaria has perfect relations with Turkey. The pressure from the Turkish border is currently zero," Prime Minister Borissov said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: security, migrants, Boyko Borissov, Security Council
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria