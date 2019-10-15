US Imposes Sanctions on Turkey For Operation in Northern Syria

US imposes sanctions on Turkey for military operation in northern Syria. The ministries of defense and energy are subject to restrictions.

The sanctions will affect three ministers - Defense, Foreign Affairs and Energy, and three other senior officials.

According to White House reports, talks on a $ 100 billion trade deal with Turkey will be terminated in the coming days.

A 50% increase in Turkish steel duties is also expected. Donald Trump spoke on the phone with his colleague Recep Erdogan and demanded that the operation in Syria be terminated.

Mike Pence, US Vice President: The United States of America has not given the green light for Turkey's invasion of Syria. President Trump has been very clear on this point and has repeated it repeatedly to President Erdogan - and I think he has understood Trump's opinion. During the telephone call, President Trump firmly insisted on an immediate ceasefire.