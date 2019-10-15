A Municipality in Denmark with an Ambitious Program For Reducing Emissions

Scandinavians usually top the charts for the happiest countries, the best living conditions, and the most concerned about nature. Another proof of this is the municipality of Sonderborg, which has set itself an ambitious program for reducing carbon dioxide.

Pure, green, nature-friendly - all definitions are valid for Sonderborg. The municipality's management has been invited to a climate forum in Copenhagen.

Sonderborg is particularly popular because its emissions reduction plan is more than ambitious. And not only the municipality as an institution, but the local business is involved in it.

Roland Mahler, client: I think that's good - it's already happening everywhere.

Lis Kaler, client: I have a fabric bag for my purchases so I don't carry plastic bags at home.



In 2007, the municipality's carbon emissions were 700,000 tonnes. In 2020 they should be reduced by 50% and in 2029 they should be 0.

Eric Lauritzen, Mayor of Sonderborg: I ​​think we will succeed. We have a very big growth in green energy production, now we have biogas and solar parks.



Local environmental organizations in every way stimulate environmental care.

Peter Rathieu, ''Project 0'' Director: Of the amount of carbon dioxide in the area, the municipality is responsible for only 3% of it. It is clear that we need to think beyond the municipality - to get to the shops, the people, the companies.



One way is for shops and establishments to receive a special category - in this case labels. The most prestigious, respectively the most sparing nature, is the green.

Lars G. Andersen, store manager: We now have a white label, which means that we save between 10 and 20% of harmful emissions. However, our goal is green!



Sonderborg's example is contagious and the municipality is confidently moving towards an ever-greener future.