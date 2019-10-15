Two Writers Have Won the Prestigious Booker Prize for 2019

For the first time, two people have won the prestigious Booker Prize.

For the best English-language novel, Margaret Atwood for Covenants and Bernardine Evaristo for Girl, Woman, Other were honored. The two ladies will each split 50,000 pounds.

 

Evaristo is the first black to win the award. Her novel, Girl, Woman, Other, tells the story of 12 people, mostly women and black people, between the ages of 19 and 93.

The Booker prize has been split twice before: in 1974, by Nadine Gordimer and Stanley Middleton, and in 1992, by Michael Ondaatje and Barry Unsworth. After 1992, the rules were changed to insist that the prize “may not be divided or withheld”.

