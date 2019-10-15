Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 15, 2019, Tuesday // 07:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C pixabay.com

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will remain mostly sunny. In the morning, in valleys and lowlands, and until noon also in eastern Bulgaria, fog or low layered clouds expected.

A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will reach 23C to 28C, in Sofia - about 26C. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and be close to the October average.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, NIMH, sunny, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria