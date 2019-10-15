Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C

Today, the weather in Bulgaria will remain mostly sunny. In the morning, in valleys and lowlands, and until noon also in eastern Bulgaria, fog or low layered clouds expected.



A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will reach 23C to 28C, in Sofia - about 26C. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and be close to the October average.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.