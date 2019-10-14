SYRIAN CRISIS: The Kurds Have Struck a Deal with Damascus

New developments have complicated the situation in Syria. Kurdish officials have announced they have reached an agreement with Bashar al-Assad's government forces. The Syrian army marched north against Turkey's offensive in Kurdish-populated areas. This creates the risk of even greater conflict and direct clash between Syria and Turkey.

In confirmation of the announcement by the Kurds, trucks with Syrian soldiers headed north. According to information from the interior of Syria, parts of Assad have entered Manbij, Ain Issa and even the eastern city of Tel Tamer.

Syria's direct intervention comes after the Kurds were abandoned by their former allies, the Americans who used them in the fight against ISIL. Their commander said he did not trust Assad and the Russians, but had no choice in the Turkish offensive. The new alliance raises new concerns about the escalation of the conflict in a direct clash between Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish president has announced that the deal between the Kurds and the Damascus regime will not change anything and the offensive in Northeast Syria will continue as planned.