Turkey Rejects EU Decisions Regarding the Operation in Syria
Turkey's foreign ministry says it rejects and condemns European Union decisions to suspend arms exports to Turkey after the military operation in northeastern Syria and drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean.
EU countries pledged on Monday to suspend arms exports to Turkey and agreed to draw up a list of economic sanctions against Turkish oil and gas drilling near Cyprus.
Ankara will seriously explore its cooperation with the EU in certain areas because of its "illegal and prejudiced" attitude, a foreign ministry statement said.
