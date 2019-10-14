NSI: Average Annual Inflation Rate at 2,3% for September 2018 to September 2019

Society | October 14, 2019, Monday // 22:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NSI: Average Annual Inflation Rate at 2,3% for September 2018 to September 2019 www.pixabay.com

The National Statistics Institute on October 15 reported an increase in the prices of food and some services as at the end of September on an annual basis. On a monthly, there is a reduction.

The average annual inflation rate for the period is at 2.3%. This shows how much the Consumer Price Index has grown from September 2018 to September 2019.

While food and alcohol prices are rising, there is a sharp decline on a monthly basis in the prices of cultural entertainment, as well as clothing and footwear.

However, that the small basket of goods, which covers the most necessary for the poorest, shows an increase in prices compared to August.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation rate, NSI, consumer price index, CPI
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria