NSI: Average Annual Inflation Rate at 2,3% for September 2018 to September 2019

The National Statistics Institute on October 15 reported an increase in the prices of food and some services as at the end of September on an annual basis. On a monthly, there is a reduction.

The average annual inflation rate for the period is at 2.3%. This shows how much the Consumer Price Index has grown from September 2018 to September 2019.

While food and alcohol prices are rising, there is a sharp decline on a monthly basis in the prices of cultural entertainment, as well as clothing and footwear.

However, that the small basket of goods, which covers the most necessary for the poorest, shows an increase in prices compared to August.