BGN 86 Thousand Allocated for Archaeological Survey along the Europe Highway

The Road Infrastructure Agency has opened a tender process for selecting a contractor to carry out a rescue archaeological survey of a newly discovered archaeological site located at the 18th km along the Kalotina-Sofia ring road, the road agency said.

The deadline for submission is November 21, and the value of the public procurement is BGN 86 000 (VAT excluded).

The newly discovered object date as far back as Аntiquity. Burned bones, fragments of earthenware and glass, as well as jewellery were discovered during the archaeological observation.

The archaeological site is along the route of the Dragoman-Slivnitsa section. Its construction began in May this year. The section is part of the Europe highway that will connect Sofia with Kalotina border checkpoint.

The investment is for BGN 117.3 million and is from the national budget. The deadline for completion of construction works is 2021.

