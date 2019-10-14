PM Borissov Convenes Security Council due to the Situation in Syria

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has convened a meeting of the Security Council on October 15 in reference to the deteriorating situation in Syria, said the government press office. The consultative and coordinating body with the Council of Ministers will discuss the situation in northern Syria and the related regional and international security processes.

Last week, Prime Minister Borissov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov declared that the state was ready for immediate action in case of a refugee stream.

"Bulgaria has perfect relations with Turkey. The pressure from the Turkish border is currently zero," Prime Minister Borissov said.