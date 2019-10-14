PM Borissov Convenes Security Council due to the Situation in Syria

Politics | October 14, 2019, Monday // 22:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov Convenes Security Council due to the Situation in Syria novinite.bg

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has convened a meeting of the Security Council on October 15 in reference to the deteriorating situation in Syria, said the government press office. The consultative and coordinating body with the Council of Ministers will discuss the situation in northern Syria and the related regional and international security processes.

Last week, Prime Minister Borissov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov declared that the state was ready for immediate action in case of a refugee stream.

"Bulgaria has perfect relations with Turkey. The pressure from the Turkish border is currently zero," Prime Minister Borissov said.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, Security Council, Syria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria