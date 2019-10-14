UK to End Free Movement of EU Citizens in 2021

Today, the British government said it will stop the free movement of EU citizens in 2021 as part of immigration reforms after Brexit, BTA reported.

Queen Elizabeth delivered s speech (written by government officials) in which she stated that ministers plan to block freedom of movement between the UK and the EU and replace it with a points system modelled on one used in Australia. EU citizens coming to the UK after January 2021 would lose their automatic right to settle in the country.

The proposals envisage that all 3.4 million EU citizens now living in the UK will be able to stay.

The plans depend on whether the UK will leave the EU with a deal - something that remains uncertain.

