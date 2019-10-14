BGN 950 Wage - Still Unattainable for Bulgarian Nurses

At this stage, the demands of the nurses for starting salary of BGN 900-950 will not be satisfied. This was stated by Dr. Vasislav Petrov - Chairman of the Association of Regional Hospitals for BNR.

"We did an analysis in the regional hospitals again. In many of them, the funds currently being earned as clinical pathways and given by the Ministry of Health under Ordinance 3, ie activities not paid for by the Health Fund - the funds with what we have is not enough to raise wages of that size, "he said.

According to him, many of the Bulgarian hospitals give over 60-65% of the earned money for wages. Increasing the percentage of wages above these limits would already lead to instability of hospitals and they would collapse.

Veselina Gancheva, who is a representative of the Nurses Association, noted that there is not enough nurses and due to this fact they are working more, but for less money. Currently, one nurse is covering three vacant jobs.

"We are currently burying healthcare in Bulgaria," Veselina Gancheva concluded. According to her, Bulgaria's national security is in jeopardy, because within 1-2 years healthcare will collapse.