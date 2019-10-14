Boris Johnson: London Does not Support Turkish Operation in Syria

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that London cannot support Turkey's military operation "Peace Spring" in Syria by offering him assistance in peace talks, TASS reported. This was announced by a spokesman for the British prime minister after a telephone conversation between Johnson and Erdogan.

He said Johnson was deeply concerned about the ongoing military operation in northern Syria, which he said could further aggravate the humanitarian situation there and undermine progress made in fighting the Islamic State.

Johnson said Turkey was an important partner for Britain and an ally in NATO, and noted Turkey's role in the fight against the Islamic State and its generosity in support of Syrian refugees. He stressed, however, that Britain could not support its military operation, and called on Erdogan to end it and to engage in a dialogue on a truce that the UK and international partners are ready to support.

Turkey launched operation "Peace Spring" in northern Syria on October 9, targeting Syrian Kurdish fighters from the People's Defense Forces, who according to Ankara, are affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party. The operation aims to create a buffer zone to serve as a buffer zone for the Turkish border.