Handelsblatt: Merkel Will Allow Huawei to Supply Components for the Entire German 5G Network
The German government has decided to allow Chinese technology giant Huawei to supply components for the entire German 5G network, business daily Handelsblatt reported today, citing informed sources.
The decision, taken after months of debate, is expected to be announced in the coming days.
The latest draft on security requirements for telecommunication networks does not include a clause restricting Huawei's market access, although it was initially discussed, BTA reported.
The Office of the Chancery did not allow a drastic revision of the document. Chancellor Angela Merkel fears straining relations with China, according to government sources, even though Berlin opposes warnings from the US government that Huawei is an uncontrollable risk, Handelsblatt notes.
- » Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises to 56
- » UK to End Free Movement of EU Citizens in 2021
- » Boris Johnson: London Does not Support Turkish Operation in Syria
- » Donald Trump: Kurds May Be Releasing Some ISIL Fighters
- » Erdogan: Foreign Media Misinform about the Military Operation in Syria
- » Typhoon Hagibis Killed 35 People in Japan