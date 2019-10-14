Porsche and Boeing with a Flying Car Prototype

Business | October 14, 2019, Monday // 18:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Porsche and Boeing with a Flying Car Prototype YouTube/News Today US

Aeronautical vehicle manufacturer Boeing and sports car company Porsche are working in partnership to create an autonomous flying vehicle suitable for urban transportation. Its innovative concept was officially unveiled on Thursday.

The flying car will be powered entirely by electricity, thus expected to solve one of the major problems of any metropolis - the need to reduce harmful emissions. Its prototype is capable to travel up to 80 km in a single charge and fits up to 4 persons. The first test flight was made in January this year. An analysis of the market and urban mobility is also to be carried out to determine the potential of such premium vehicles.

Airbus also participated in the urban airspace race, which earlier announced that it had partnered with Audi, another Volkswagen car group giant, to design a car capable of driving on asphalt but also flying.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Porsche, Boeing, flying car, prototype
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria