Eating Healthy Reduces Anxiety and Improves People's Mood

Society » HEALTH | October 14, 2019, Monday // 17:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Eating Healthy Reduces Anxiety and Improves People's Mood www.pixabay.com

Children often hear the same recommendation - "Eat your veggies to grow big and strong". Eating healthy can also make us happier, according to an Australian study cited by BTA.

It covered 76 students between the ages of 17 and 35 who did not eat well and had moderate to severe symptoms of depression. Several weeks later, participants who switched from unhealthy to healthy eating reported that they were less anxious and in a better mood. "There is evidence that eating a large amount of processed foods increases the risk of depression," said Head of Research Heather Francis, of Macquarie University in Sydney.

At the beginning of the study, all participants stated that they consumed processed foods, products containing sugar and saturated fat. Participants also said that the previous week they were moody, less able to enjoy pleasures and less motivated.

Half of them were encouraged to add fruits, vegetables, fish and olive oil to their diets and reduce their consumption of processed foods. The rest received no instructions and continued to adhere to their regular diet. Three weeks later, those who ate healthy, found themselves in a much better mood, were not depressed, and were less anxious than participants who had not changed their diet.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: healthy, diet, anxiety
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria