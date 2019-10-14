Study: Even Small Amounts of Alcohol during Pregnancy Boosts Diabetes Risk for the Baby

Even low alcohol consumption during pregnancy can increase the risk of diabetes for the baby. This was determined by scientists at the University of Queensland, reported the Mirror newspaper and BTA.

No matter what the occasion - a wedding or birthday celebration, some pregnant women drink one or two glasses of champagne. While this may seem harmless at first glance, the results of a new study suggest the opposite.

The study mimicked 'special occasion drinking', such as a family barbeque or birthday party, where a pregnant mother might be encouraged to have one or two alcoholic drinks and tracked the effect on the offspring. The results showed that when the mother's blood alcohol concentration was even only 0.05 percent, her male offspring insulin levels were higher than normal and almost became diabetic as a result. Strangely enough, the effect was only observed in male offspring. Although the reason for this is unknown, scientists note that during pregnancy, the placenta may adapt differently to prenatal stress, depending on whether the fetus is male or female. This can affect growth and development.

However, new research will be needed to confirm that rodent findings also apply to humans.

