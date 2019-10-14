Donald Trump: Kurds May Be Releasing Some ISIL Fighters

US President Donald Trump said today that Kurdish-led forces in Northeast Syria could release detained fighters from the ISIL group to force the US to return its troops to the area, BTA reported.

Turkey's operation in Syria has raised concerns that ISIL fighters detained by Kurdish-led US allies may flee and rebuild the group. It is claimed that many fighters have already escaped.

"Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!"

We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. “Let the USA pay,” they said, Trump wrote in a tweet.