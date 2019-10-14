Erdogan: Foreign Media Misinform about the Military Operation in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the US decision to withdraw from Syria. He noted that there was a discrepancy between the positions expressed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and those of some Member States regarding Ankara's actions.

Erdogan told reporters that Turkey was ready to implement its decision regarding Manbij.

“Terrorist organizations were supposed to be cleared from Manbij in 90 days. It’s been over a year, but Manbij is still not cleared of. Turkey will not enter Manbij if it gets cleared,” he said.

"Foreign media, as always, is seriously misinformed about Turkey's military operation in Syria,"

"They are always using the same tactic," the Turkish leader told a news conference in Istanbul before leaving for a meeting of Turkic countries in Baku. Erdogan added that he had informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the reality during his telephone conversations with them.

550 is the number of Kurdish fighters killed, Turkey's military ministry reported in its latest release.

Pupils at 53 schools in two southern Turkish border provinces are on a three-day vacation for security reasons.

The Turkish lira continues to slightly lose value against major currencies due to political uncertainty caused by the operation.

Syrian government forces have entered the city of Tell Tamer as part of an agreement reached with Kurdish forces. The city is located near Ras al-Ain and has been a Turkish army’s target since the start of the operation.