Bulgaria - Last in the Stem Cell Transplantation in the EU Ranking

Society | October 14, 2019, Monday // 16:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria - Last in the Stem Cell Transplantation in the EU Ranking www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria ranks last in the European Union for stem cell transplants, Eurostat reported.

A total of 139 Bulgarians have undergone a similar type of transplant for the year. Only Romania, Malta and Slovenia rank after Bulgaria. No stem cell transplants have been performed in Malta and Slovenia.

With 19.8 stem cell transplants per 100 000 inhabitants, Luxembourg registered the highest rate among the EU Member States in 2017. It was followed by Germany (9.3), Italy (8.5), France (8.3), Sweden (8.1) and Lithuania (8.0).

At the opposite end of the scale, with no stem cell transplants in 2017, the lowest rates were recorded in Malta and Slovenia, followed by Romania (1.6), Bulgaria (2.0) and Cyprus (2.3).

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: eurostat, Bulgaria, ranking, stem cells
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria