Bulgaria - Last in the Stem Cell Transplantation in the EU Ranking

Bulgaria ranks last in the European Union for stem cell transplants, Eurostat reported.

A total of 139 Bulgarians have undergone a similar type of transplant for the year. Only Romania, Malta and Slovenia rank after Bulgaria. No stem cell transplants have been performed in Malta and Slovenia.

With 19.8 stem cell transplants per 100 000 inhabitants, Luxembourg registered the highest rate among the EU Member States in 2017. It was followed by Germany (9.3), Italy (8.5), France (8.3), Sweden (8.1) and Lithuania (8.0).

At the opposite end of the scale, with no stem cell transplants in 2017, the lowest rates were recorded in Malta and Slovenia, followed by Romania (1.6), Bulgaria (2.0) and Cyprus (2.3).