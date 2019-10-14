More than Half a Million Bulgarians Are Going to Travel During Christmas and New Year Holidays

This is indicated by the statistics of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism.



More than half a million Bulgarians are expected to travel to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays. About 140,000 of them will welcome holidays outside Bulgaria, according to statistics from the Institute for Tourism Analyzes and Assessments.

The number of travelers traveling abroad is increasing every year, with neighboring countries such as Greece, Serbia and Macedonia preferred destinations.

There are also many Bulgarians who will welcome the holidays at longer distances such as Germany, Italy and Spain - countries with large Bulgarian diasporas.

By mid-October, most Bulgarians planned their holidays and made reservations. Statistics show that we usually bet on 4 and 5 star hotels. Package prices this year are about 11-12% higher.

"The organizers of these trips, whether it be head of family or business, have been making reservations since September. Around mid-October, everything worth it is already booked. Not only does it matter where you stay, but even the table at the restaurant. There is a difference between table 3 and table 23. That is why those who make the organization are in a hurry to take the best seats, ”commented Rumen Draganov of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism.