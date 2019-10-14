The Queen's speech outlines the UK's legislative agenda.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today outlined his government's priorities at a parliamentary pompous ceremony attended by the Queen, with Brexit at the top of the agenda.

The Queen's speech marks the first such address by a monarch since 21 June 2017. This year, the address outlines the UK's legislative agenda for the coming year. She announced in a speech to lawmakers a list of 26 new bills ranging from the implementation of the still unfinished divorce agreement with the EU to criminal sentencing and the environment.

"My government's priority has always been to ensure that the United Kingdom leaves the European Union on October 31," said 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth of the Gilded Throne, delivering a speech written by government officials. Speech is traditionally pronounced in the House of Lords.

"My government intends to work for a new partnership with the European Union based on free trade and friendly cooperation."

The scope of the policies outlined includes plans for an EU withdrawal bill with a deal that Johnson is still seeking to reach with Brussels ahead of the planned departure date at the end of the month. A few days of debate will follow the speech, the end of which will be the final formal vote to approve it.

The Conservative leader has repeatedly said Brexit is set to happen this month, more than three years after the British voted in a referendum in 2016 to leave the bloc after nearly five decades of membership. If it fails to reach a deal at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday, it risks asking Brussels to postpone it under a law designed to prevent a potentially harmful "no deal" exit.