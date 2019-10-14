40% of the Roads in Bulgaria are in Poor Condition
This is according to a report prepared by the State Agency for Road Traffic Safety.
About 40% of the roads in Bulgaria are in poor condition. This is according to a report prepared by the State Agency for Road Traffic Safety.
From the information presented, it is clear that the 19,500 km road network was built more than 20 years ago, which required the investment of financial resources for repairs.
It is also clear from the data that 25% of the Bulgarian roads are poorly paved, which puts road safety at risk.
