Rosen Plevneliev: Northern Macedonia MUST Be in the EU, Macron is Wrong

,,I support the accession of Northern Macedonia and Albania to the European Union.'' This was stated by President Rosen Plevneliev. He opposed the actions of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is trying to block the start of talks on membership of both countries in the Union.

"I have always been opposed when EU Member States, in this case France, for internal political reasons block the enlargement of the Union and projects of common interest. We all know the importance of inviting northern Macedonia and Albania right now. At a time when there is a very strong geopolitical clash in the Balkans, the EU must show its strength and power'', Plevneliev comments.

He recalled that Bulgaria was also a victim of such a policy, but by the Netherlands.

Plevneliev urged France not to dependent to domestic battles and to consider a common rather than personal interest.

