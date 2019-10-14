Positive Reactions After the Premiere of a Bulgarian Sports Electric Car

A prototype of an electric sports car, developed by the Bulgarian company Theodosii Teodosiev, was presented in Sofia these days.

The prototype designer Kostadin Kostadinov told Radio Sofia how the idea for this project was born and how it became a reality. He also revealed many interesting details about the design process and his consultations with a well-known design specialist.

The base variant of the sports electric car will be 480 kW (644 hp) and 800 Nm of torque. This allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.7 seconds, with team ambitions improving that time. More than 90 percent of the software that drives the car is written by the company's team, and more than 91 percent of the parts are also new.

The electric car will have three driving modes - normal, track mode, which will transmit telemetry data after driving, and environmental mode.