The Bulgarian Catholic Apostolic Exarchate Elevated into Eparchy

Society | October 14, 2019, Monday // 13:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Catholic Apostolic Exarchate Elevated into Eparchy www.pixabay.com

Pope Francis has elevated the Bulgarian Catholic Apostolic Exarchate of Sofia Diocese into Eparchy in Bulgaria assigning it the name of “Eparchy of Saint John XXIII of Sofia for Catholics of Byzantine-Slavic rite in Bulgaria”.

Monsignor Hristo Proykov has been appointed as the first bishop. The new eparchy was erected on October 11, the day on which the Catholic Church celebrates the liturgical feast of St. John XXIII. Angelo Roncalli, who was later to become Pope John XXIII, was a representative of the Catholic church in Bulgaria from 1925 to 1934.

Thanks to his assistance, in 1926 Rome established the Catholic Apostolic Exarchate with its seat in Sofia. Roncalli is known as the "Bulgarian Pope". He arrives in the country during a difficult period of history and started extensive humanitarian work,  BNR reported.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Exarchate, eparchy, Pope Francis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria