Three Bulgarians Were Killed in a Shooting in Chicago

Three Bulgarians were shot dead in their home in Chicago while eating dinner. An American was also killed. A fifth wounded fights for his life in hospital. It is reported that The incident happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the family's apartment on West Irving Park in Chicago. Authorities continue to gather information about what happened.

All of the victims are about 40-years-old and know the shooter, Chicago Sundays writes.

According to Chicago police, the killer is a 67-year-old construction worker who knew the victims. He has lived in the same apartment complex for 15 years. On Saturday night he left his apartment and went to his neighbours home. "When he walked into his neighbours' apartment, four people were having dinner. “For reasons we yet don’t know, he opened fire on all four of those individuals, killing them all,” First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio told the media.

“It definitely wasn’t random. He lives in the building; he’s lived there for 15 years. He knows all the victims, but he’s not talking,” Riccio said.

Unconfirmed information states that the shooter is suffering from a mental disorder.

