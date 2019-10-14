Typhoon Hagibis Killed 35 People in Japan

Tens of thousands of rescuers are searching for survivors of the powerful Typhoon Hagibis, two days after the storm hit Japan. There are at least 35 death cases reported.

Hagibis caused heavy rains before it burst into full force, causing landslides, floods and overflows of rivers.

More than 110,000 rescuers, including 31,000 servicemen, worked through the night today, searching for survivors.

Local media claim that at least 35 people were killed, with the Kyodo news agency reporting that nearly 20 people have disappeared.

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally, AP reported yesterday.