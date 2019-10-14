Opinion: Turkish Operation in Syria

The Turkish operation aims to establish a security zone by pushing Kurds out of those areas. However, the Kurds have concluded an agreement with Bashar Assad's army for joint action against the Turkish army. This was commented on by Yordan Bozhilov, chairman of the Sofia Security Forum, on BNT.

According to Bozhilov, this can turn into a conflict that will have consequences not only for the region but for the whole world. The operation will also have negative consequences for Turkey.

Syrian refugees currently in Turkey are expected to be displaced in Northeast Syria. This is similar to ethnic cleansing, those territories where hostilities take place are not deserted, they are inhabited, Bozhilov said.

According to him, there are hundreds, even thousands, of Islamic State fighters in the conflict zone. Now they can start terrorist acts again.