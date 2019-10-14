Bulgaria to Propose EU Assistance to Refugees in Jordan

Bulgaria will host the Aqaba process in 2020.

This was agreed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Jordan's King Abdullah II during Borissov's visit to Amman. The Aqaba Process was created in 2015 by the King of Jordan to strengthen international and regional cooperation against the dangers of terrorism, radicalization and violent extremism.

The forum will be hosted together with the Berlin Process, which will also be here next year. Bulgaria will propose to the Brussels European Council this week that the EU help Jordan, which has housed 1,500,000 Syrian refugees so far.

Boyko Borissov, Prime Minister: You know about the Berlin process, it will be in Bulgaria, it concerns the Western Balkans, their integration. In 2015, the Aqaba process was created. The King of Jordan himself promotes it. His panels, topics are two: the fight against terrorism and the fight against radicalism. This is a process that is supported by Europe, the US, Australia, Japan, Canada, the UN. We decided to hold both forms in Sofia аnd Bulgaria will be a host.