Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C

 It will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, in some places in the eastern areas and lowlands there short fog or low layered clouds expected, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

It will stay warm with maximum temperatures between 23C and 28C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average in October; it will drop slightly.

 

