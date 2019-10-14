Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 14, 2019, Monday // 07:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, in some places in the eastern areas and lowlands there short fog or low layered clouds expected, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
It will stay warm with maximum temperatures between 23C and 28C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average in October; it will drop slightly.
- » California Bans Leather and Fur Products
- » Experts from more than 10 Countries Discussed the Prevention of Forest Fires at a Two-Day Conference in Sofia
- » The MoEW Does NOT Negotiate with Italy for the Import of Waste from Rome
- » A 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in the Aegean Sea near Turkey
- » Mostly Sunny Today, Clouds to Decrease
- » Rome to Export its Waste to Bulgaria