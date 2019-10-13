Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on a Working Visit in Jordan
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov arrives in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The visit was at the invitation of King Abdullah Second bin al-Hussein.
In Amman, Prime Minister Borissov was greeted by Jordan's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Sami Dawood.
During the visit, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will meet with King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Omar Razaz. The focus of the talks will be to enhance political dialogue at the highest level and to look for new opportunities for expanding contacts in areas of mutual interest.
