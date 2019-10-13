California Bans Leather and Fur Products

California’s governor Gavin Newsom has signed a ban on the manufacture of genuine leather and fur goods that are sold and distributed in the state, the AP reports.

The new law will enter into force on January 1, 2023.

The fur ban doesn’t apply to used products or those used for religious or tribal purposes. And it excludes the sale of leather, dog and cat fur, cowhides, deer, sheep and goat skin and anything preserved through taxidermy, AP reported.

“Today is a historic day for animals in California, including those who have been whipped into performing in circuses, or skinned alive for their fur or skin,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement, reported by AP.

