Woodbine Gives Fans New Horse Racing Simulator

Woodbine Entertainment has been erring on the innovative side this year. The company, which hosts some of the most prestigious horse races in Canada, recently announced plans to implement a new whipping rule for jockeys. And, while they await an outcome as tests are carried out, fans can enjoy a novel animated horse racing simulator.

The game was unveiled last month and is called the Turf Cup simulator. It is described as an avenue that leverages industry-leading technology to give fans a first-hand taste of what it’s really like to be a jockey on the track.

Toronto Raptors star Norman Powell was one of the first persons to sample the Turf Cup, showing his off-court skill against the likes of jockeys Rafael Hernandez and Eurico da Silva at the Woodbine track last month.

Powell was recently crowned NBA champion with the Raptors, having been a key part of what was surely the most exciting campaign Toronto’s ever seen. But the Raptors are currently undergoing a rebuild as Kawhi Leonard has since departed for Los Angeles, where he signed with the Clippers, while Danny Green has joined the Lakers.

The above did not stop Norm Pow from having fun. The 26-year-old was named guest drawmaster at the post position draw for the $1 million Ricoh Woodbine early last month and got to check the simulator out on the day.

The game will be at the Woodbine Racetrack every weekend so fans will get an opportunity to play jockey and not just watch races.

The Turf Cup is said to “deliver an exciting and exhilarating jockey experience.” It was designed and constructed in partnership with Australian company Catalyst VR and is the first of its kind in Canada. OLG and Pepsi are on board as presenting sponsors of the simulator and offer fans chances to win prizes, as well as an opportunity to win $1,000.

It won’t be restricted to the Woodbine track either. The Turf Cup will be made available at other special racing and community events such as the Breeder’s Crown at the Mohawk Raceway and Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer.

“This is an immersive and engaging experience for fans, delivering the true exhilaration and excitement of horse racing,” Head of Partnerships for Woodbine Entertainment, Daniel Caufield, said. “Nothing is more dramatic than the final push to the finish line and our Turf Cup experience gives fans an incredible heart-pumping ride that brings them closer to the action than ever before.”

There will be plenty of action on the Woodbine track this week and fans could catch some races on Thursday, as well as loads of bets. If you’re interested in finding some of the best Woodbine racing picks, canadiansportsbetting.ca will have you covered. The resource has lots of information on Woodbine events, plus a host of other sports.

Where Thursday’s first race is concerned, Bet365 has 11/8 odds on Lion Kingdom and 9/2 on Lions Goldenheart. Big Hambone is 11/2 with Betfair while Show Me your Spots is at 13/2 with William Hill. Ladbrokes has 7/1 odds on Secret Path and 10/1 on Break and Enter. Golden Cloister is at 16/1 with Coral.

Many of the top bookmakers have Starting Price odds on the second race but the likes of Bet365, Ladbrokes, William Hill and Paddy Power already have odds available.

Bel Bimbo is 2/1 with Bet365, Different Days is 5/2 with William Hill, Money matters is 9/2 with Ladbrokes, and Odds Get Even is 11/2 with Paddy Power. Ladbrokes is also offering 6/1 odds on Ice Blue while San Nicola Brew is 25/1 with Bet365 and Frat Party is 28/1 with William Hill.