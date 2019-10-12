Bulgaria’s Parliament Sitting Failed, the Reason - Lack of Quorum
Bulgaria’s Parliament failed to sit on October 11 due to lack of quorum. Parliament made two succesive attempts to secure quorum. Of the 121 MPs required, 106 registered in the plenary hall. 112 MPs registered during a second attempt to achieve quorum, BNT reported.
Parliament suspends sittings between October 16 and 25 because of the local elections.
The next sitting has been scheduled for October 30, said Deputy Speeaker of Parliament, Emil Hristov.
