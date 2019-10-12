Japan Is Preparing for the Most Powerful Typhoon in Over 60 Years

Most of the restaurants, shops and pharmacies in the capital Tokyo are closed today. The Hagibis typhoon is approaching Japan from the southeast with 25 km / h and the wind gusts are reaching speeds of nearly 200 km / h. The typhoon is expected to reach Tokyo around 9pm (3pm Bulgarian time) today.

The first casualty and the damage in Japan, caused by Hagibis, have already been reported. A 40-year-old driver was killed after a strong wind literally knocked his car off the road in Tokyo's neighbouring Chiba Prefecture, TASS reported.

Four people were injured in the same region when a house collapsed. Over 750,000 Chiba households are without power.

Over 1,600 domestic flights were canceled. All international flights which are scheduled for this night from Tokyo airports will also be canceled.

The Formula 1 qualifiers for the Grand Prix of Japan, as well as two matches from the host World Rugby Championship, have been canceled.

"Hagibis" means "speed" or "speed" in one of the languages spoken in the Philippines, Reuters notes.