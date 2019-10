The Annual Sofia Marathon Stops the Traffic on some of the City's Central Streets

Тoday is the traditional marathon of Sofia. Аccording to the Sofia Municipality аbout 5,000 people from 52 countries will participate in the sporting event

The event kicked off at 9:30 in front of the National Art Gallery on Prince Alexander I Square, with this year's route crossing some of the busiest streets and boulevards in the capital. This imposes a restriction on the movement of vehicles in many areas of Sofia.

The parking of vehicles on the parking lot at Knyaz Alexander I Square and at Knyaz Alexander I Street between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd and “Saborna” is forbidden from 8:00 am today until 7:00 pm tomorrow.

From 07:00 to 16:00 on October 13 vehicles will be prohibited from entering on: